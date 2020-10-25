Here’s regular alignment: GBP/CHF, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY. Compression of ranges as seen in JPY cross pairs are also affected by CHF cross pairs. GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD all trade to severe under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly Trades: EUR/USD and USD/CAD - October 25, 2020
- EUR/USD recent highs in focus on critical week - October 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at resistance - October 25, 2020