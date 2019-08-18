Celine Teases New Scents By Hedi Slimane

Breaking News
GREAT EXPECTATIONS: The first perfume project under Hedi Slimane at Celine was teased on Instagram on Sunday. The French fashion house wrote in a post that “La Collection Celine Haute Parfumerie” was debuting, with a cryptic photo of what resembles a grooved, sculptural metallic mold in three parts.

It’s been some time since Celine has introduced a perfume. Interparfums held the brand’s fragrance license between 2000 and 2011, before it was taken back in house by the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned label, which has not launched a scent since.
Slimane is no stranger to fragrance. While fashioning men’s wear for Dior Homme, the creative director in 2004, for instance, worked on a trio of scents. The colognes he conjured up then marked the first since Christian Dior was founded in 1947, and were made to evoke French perfumes of yore.
“Sometimes extreme classicism makes more sense than making something else, and it sometimes feels more contemporary,” Slimane told WWD during an exclusive preview at the time. “I

