Central Saint Martins MA Fashion Champions Recycling and Craftsmanship

LONDON — Central Saint Martins showcased its best design talents from the class of 2020 MA Fashion course on Friday with a 5G theme flashy high-tech projection sponsored by Three. Yet somehow, the microphone didn’t work during the winner announcement.

Women’s wear designer Sarah McCormack from Dumfries, Scotland and American Chinese designer Leeann Huang stood out from the 21 designers who made it to the graduate show and took home the grand prize L’Oréal Professional Creative Award.

Fabio Piras, course director of Central Saint Martins MA Fashion, said Huang was awarded for the research she went through while McCormack was “a fantastic choice,” as she manages to create couture-level beauty with rejects, all done by hand.

Huang’s graduate collection is a colorful nostalgic trip back to her childhood. “The future seems very bleak to me. Through my research, I was looking at different things that used to make me happy as a child. Mostly through cartoons like ‘The Powerpuff Girls,’ or ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ which painted a very positive feminist future,” she said, adding that she would like to get a job in Europe, and not return to the U.S. and President Trump.

McCormack’s collection is rich in textiles. “I started with a base and

