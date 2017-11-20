Breaking News
Erin Snow, Woolmark Collaborate on Capsule Collection

The Woolmark Co. has forged an alliance with CFDA + Lexus Fashion Initiative winner Erin Snow, the fashion and performance wear brand. They will develop a women’s wear-focused capsule collection composed of Australian Merino wool outerwear, skiwear and performance apparel for fall/winter 2018.
Erin Isakov, designer of Erin Snow, won the inaugural CFDA + Lexus Fashion Inititative last spring, taking home the top prize of $150,000.
According to Isakow, wool-outfitted skiers, climbers and outdoor enthusiasts for generations, but was replaced by synthetics in the Seventies. Her brand was one of the sport brands to pioneer the return of performance wool to ski fashion more than 10 years ago. She called the collaboration with The Woolmark Co. for a complete capsule “very fitting.” The fall 2018 collection draws inspiration from late-Sixties film “Downhill Racer,” and evokes vintage sport style mixed with the performance benefits of Merino wool.
“Skiwear holds a special connection with Merino wool, and one which will forever be connected by the fiber’s most well-known benefit: warmth,” said Stuart McCullough, managing director of The Woolmark Co. “Yet wool skiwear has come a long way since the bulky sweater of the 1970s, with Merino wool emerging as the ultimate performance fiber for luxury activewear.”
