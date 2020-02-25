Fashion Ambitionist’s Marissa Grossman Is Launching a Fashion Brand

Marissa Grossman, née Fuchs, of last year’s viral proposal craze, is gearing up for her next venture: a fashion brand of her very own.

The influencer, who left her role as director of brand partnerships at Goop in November, revealed the news today just a few months after she experienced a short window of Internet fame when her elaborate, branded scavenger hunt-themed marriage proposal-turned-wedding went viral via her extensive documentation on Instagram.

Many were captivated by her more than 300 Instagram Stories showing each stage of the “experience,” complete with brand tags and product mentions, but media outlets speculated that the scavenger hunt was a little more than an elaborate sponsored content stunt. A pitch deck made by Grossman’s now-husband, Gabriel Grossman, was leaked online and seemed to confirm such speculation. As did the Grossmans holding a second wedding for friends and family.

After all the publicity, Grossman has revealed she’s officially branching out on her own. On Tuesday, she revealed to her 172,000 Instagram followers the launch of a new business called Shop Ambitionist as an extension of her Instagram account and blog, which focuses on shopping, fashion and lifestyle.

“Thank you guys so much for following, I’m so overwhelmed,” Grossman said in

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story