Giorgio Armani to Head Fashion Film Festival Milano’s Jury

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

MILAN — Changes are brewing at the Fashion Film Festival Milano — and one significant step is that Giorgio Armani will be the president of the jury for the sixth edition of the cultural event. Also, for the first time, the festival won’t take place during Milan Fashion Week but is scheduled Nov. 6 to 10 at the Anteo Palazzo Del Cinema theater in the heart of city’s Brera district.
“Giorgio Armani immediately accepted our invitation with great enthusiasm. He was definitely the first to create a strong link between fashion and cinema and he is also so representative of the city of Milan that we thought he would have been the perfect godfather of the festival’s new format,” said Fashion Film Festival Milano founder Constanza Cavalli Etro, who decided to disassociate the festival from the fashion week schedule to bring more attention to the event.
The festival, organized with the patronage of Milan’s Municipality, will award 17 winners competing in two different categories: Established Talent and New Talent. Headed by Armani, the jury will include photographer Cass Bird; Osklen’s founder Oskar Metsavaht; model and human right activist Waris Dirie; Self Service editor in chief Ezra Petronio; actress Cristiana Capotondi; Pirelli HangarBicocca artistic director

