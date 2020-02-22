Joyce Brown Takes Several Steps to Deal with Fallout of MFA Fashion Show

Joyce F. Brown, president of Fashion Institute of Technology, released a new statement Friday evening to the FIT community updating the steps the college has taken and continues to take in response to the fallout of the MFA Fashion show on Feb. 7.

As reported, during that show, model Amy Lefevre refused to wear accessories she considered racist that FIT graduate Junkai Huang showed with his looks. She walked the runway without them and told WWD she felt uncomfortable wearing them. Earlier this week, Brown issued a lengthy apology to those who participated in the show, to students and those who were offended by what they saw. The accessories, in question, were large prosthetic ears and lips and bushy eyebrows

“This moment, in our minds, is not about closing a chapter and letting wounds heal. It is the beginning of accountability. And we cannot expect our community to trust us without a full examination of how this came about,” said Brown in the new statement. She said FIT has commissioned an independent investigation “of ourselves.”

“Bond, Schoeneck & King, an external law firm, will immediately conduct a thorough and objective probe into the incident, including what led up to the show and what followed,”

