Breaking News
Home / Fashion / JW Anderson Introduces First Exhibition and Pop-up in China

JW Anderson Introduces First Exhibition and Pop-up in China

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

BEIJING — Jonathan Anderson’s own label JW Anderson is launching its first pop-up store with an exhibition in China on Wednesday. The pop-up will run till Dec. 16.
The store is located on the fourth-floor atrium in SKP Beijing, China’s shopping “mecca.” It’s ranked only second to Harrods in terms of luxury sales performance worldwide, according to GlobalData. The store design features original artworks by Anderson’s frequent collaborator Pol Anglada, as well as an excerpt from Don Juan by Lord Byron.
Besides men’s wear, women’s wear, small leather goods, accessories, the brand offers two pop-up exclusive items. They are a unique style of Converse x JW Anderson sneakers with a rainbow color shoelace, and a cap bag in beige, light gray and white colorway.

Exclusive JW Anderson cap bag and Converse collaboration sneakers for SKP Beijing. 
Courtesy

Half of the space is allocated to an interactive exhibition, displaying items and art that inspire Anderson. For example, a veritable jungle of hanging, oversize sweaters there was first shown as part of the Disobedient Bodies exhibition curated by Anderson in 2017 at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire.
Last week, Anderson, who is also the creative director of Loewe, threw a big party in Beijing to celebrate the

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.