JW Anderson Introduces First Exhibition and Pop-up in China

BEIJING — Jonathan Anderson’s own label JW Anderson is launching its first pop-up store with an exhibition in China on Wednesday. The pop-up will run till Dec. 16.

The store is located on the fourth-floor atrium in SKP Beijing, China’s shopping “mecca.” It’s ranked only second to Harrods in terms of luxury sales performance worldwide, according to GlobalData. The store design features original artworks by Anderson’s frequent collaborator Pol Anglada, as well as an excerpt from Don Juan by Lord Byron.

Besides men’s wear, women’s wear, small leather goods, accessories, the brand offers two pop-up exclusive items. They are a unique style of Converse x JW Anderson sneakers with a rainbow color shoelace, and a cap bag in beige, light gray and white colorway.

Exclusive JW Anderson cap bag and Converse collaboration sneakers for SKP Beijing.

Courtesy

Half of the space is allocated to an interactive exhibition, displaying items and art that inspire Anderson. For example, a veritable jungle of hanging, oversize sweaters there was first shown as part of the Disobedient Bodies exhibition curated by Anderson in 2017 at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire.

Last week, Anderson, who is also the creative director of Loewe, threw a big party in Beijing to celebrate the

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story