Karl Lagerfeld Celebration Will Be Bigger Than Life

Celebrating a life as large as Karl Lagerfeld’s requires monumental ingredients.
So on June 20, the vast nave of the Grand Palais in Paris will be wallpapered with 56 towering portraits of Lagerfeld and decked out with three giant LED screens, vast custom carpets, two Steinway pianos, two large bars and a main stage that will welcome a rotating cast of top film and music stars, all with ties to the late designer, who died Feb. 19 after an unprecedented fashion career.
The tribute, named “Karl For Ever,” has been organized by the houses of Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld and conceived by theater and opera director Robert Carsen.
“I wanted to celebrate him in the fullest way possible,” Carsen said in an interview Friday, revealing details of the decor and the 90-minute spectacle, which will intersperse video footage with live performances. The cast will include musician Pharrell Williams, dancer Lil Buck, violinist Charlie Siem, and actresses Tilda Swinton, Helen Mirren, Fanny Ardant and Cara Delevingne.

Carsen corralled 60 people to speak on camera in Lagerfeld’s photo studio tucked behind his 7L bookstore and stacked with his extensive collection of art and literary tomes. This who’s who of Lagerfeld’s life spanning fashion,

