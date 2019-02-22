Kelly Gray Showing at The Novus Forum

“I am like the Freddy Mercury of my world,” said Kelly Gray, former creative director and chief executive officer of St. John (which her parents cofounded in 1962) and now the creative director of Grayse, working with her mother, Marie Gray.

Grayse is a modern collection of specialty separates. Gray was showing as part of The Novus Forum at The Andaz Hotel in New York, a three-day show featuring luxury women’s wear and accessory designers, that runs through Sunday.

Grayse, which has been in business five years, is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

Gray said St. John used to be more prescribed designs, whereas “today your badge is your own unique style.” Her collection includes fancy leggings, sequined and embellished tops and dresses, Italian silk printed tunics and detailed leather jackets. Grayse’s eveningwear retails from $1,000 to $3,000, while the ath-leisure styles go from $455 to $995.

Kelly Gray photographed wearing Grayse for Genlux magazine.

“We want to be a niche player. Our core words are sexy, glamorous and edgy,” said Gray. “I’ve never been a trend designer. We dress a lot of women for important occasions,” said Gray, who after St. John went into business together with Motley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, starting a rock

