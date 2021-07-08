Kim Kardashian West Is Rebranding KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian is changing things up with her KKW Beauty brand.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she is shutting down her cosmetics brand on Aug. 1 and will be rebranding.

“On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” read a statement from Kardashian West. “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.”

A source close to Kardashian West and KKW Beauty confirmed that the she is not rebranding to drop the “W” from the brand’s name despite filing for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year.

“Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name,” the source said. “The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name, the packaging, the formulas and even the shopping experience

