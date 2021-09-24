Megan Thee Stallion Joins Nike as ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 16 mins ago

Megan Thee Stallion is adding “Hot Girl Coach” to her résumé.
The Grammy-winning rapper is teaming with Nike on a brand campaign and fitness program through the Nike Training Club app rooted in empowerment. As the campaign’s “Hot Girl Coach,” Megan Thee Stallion is sharing her fitness story and encouraging others to take on a workout or sport that makes them feel good about themselves.
“Real Hotties put other Hotties on!” she wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you.”

In the campaign video, Megan Thee Stallion shares her own fitness story. She described how growing up she was always told to play a sport like basketball, volleyball or track because of her tall height and athletic build. She instead found her passion was in dancing, but faced criticism from people who didn’t view dance as a real sport.
“People like to tell us what we can and can’t do, but we ain’t

