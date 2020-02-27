Net-a-porter to Release 20 Exclusive T-shirts for International Women’s Day

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

Net-a-porter, which has been in business 20 years, is marking International Women’s Day on March 8 with the introduction of 20 exclusive T-shirts.
Now in its third year of partnership with Women for Women International, 100 percent of Net-a-porter proceeds will be donated to the charity which helps women living in conflict-affected countries to rebuild their lives. The T-shirts go on sale Friday and will be available exclusively at netaporter.com
Twenty brands and female designers were invited to submit designs for their T-shirts, including Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst, Alexa Chung, Isabel Marant, Amina Muaddi, Carine Roitfeld, Jimmy Choo, Rotate, Bernadette, Rosie Assoulin, Staud, The Attico, The Range, The Frankie Shop, Ganni, Nanushka, Charlotte Tilbury, Cecilie Bahnsen, Roxanne Assoulin, alongside Net-a-porter x Ninety Percent collaboration.
Each designer was asked to give her interpretation of women’s empowerment and strength. The Net-a-porter x Ninety Percent design calls out all “Incredible Women,” while The Attico’s Let Your Hair Down T-shirt inspires women to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. McCartney’s T-shirt shows a sense of sisterhood and compassion, featuring an illustration from her fall/winter 2019 campaign, where women come together in mutual support and love of the earth. Jimmy Choo’s tongue-in-cheek wordplay says to “Choos”

