Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / Peter Beard’s ‘Missing’ Case Turned Over to Detectives

Peter Beard’s ‘Missing’ Case Turned Over to Detectives

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

Following a three-day search for missing photographer Peter Beard, the case is being turned over to detectives, according to a spokesman for the East Hampton Police Department.
The 82-year-old Beard, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing Tuesday late in the afternoon, after leaving his Montauk, N.Y., home. His daughter Zara posted on Instagram Friday that local authorities had exhausted all of their resources following a three-day search.
Acknowledging the pandemic and the need to stay at home for the good of everyone, she encouraged healthy and able-bodied people to join the search for her father in a “socially responsible way.”
Photographer, socialite, conservationist, adventurer and reveler — all of the above apply to Beard. He was just a 20-year-old WASP-y Yale University undergrad when, armed with Isak Dinesen’s “Out of Africa,” he arrived in Nairobi for the first time, bought a fourth-hand Land Rover, set out to track wild game and lived on passion fruit and roasted flanks of freshly slaughtered zebra. That was the first trip of what would be many of his personal expeditions and residencies in Africa that led to numerous books of wildlife photography.
In a 1978 interview with WWD, Beard said, “I would like to say I am

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.