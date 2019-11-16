Peter Nygard Faces Imprisonment Sentence and $150,000 Fine from Bahamas Supreme Court

Breaking News
37 mins ago

COURT UPDATE: Self-made apparel executive Peter Nygard was sentenced in Bahamas Supreme Court Friday to a 90-day imprisonment and $150,000 penalty for contempt of court.
The Canadian Nygard was not in court Friday when Justice Ruth Bowe-Danville handed down the sentence. Per her ruling, the Finnish-born entrepreneur has seven days to turn himself in to Bahamian police officials or to pay the fine. Should Nygard fail to do either, he will face an additional 30 days in prison and he will be fined $5,000 for each additional day that the $150,000 is not paid.
This latest court development is one of numerous legal battles for Nygard, who has various lawsuits and counter suits underway in the Bahamas, the U.S. and Canada. A representative for Nygard did not respond to a request for comment Saturday regarding Friday’s ruling.
The contempt of court case stemmed from the theft of e-mails from Save the Bays, an advocacy group that has the support of several of Nygard’s tony neighbors in Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. The aforementioned Save the Bays’ e-mails appeared in an affidavit backed by Keod Smith, a lawyer working on behalf of Nygard.
