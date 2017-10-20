Prada Teams With Artist Francesco Vezzoli for Opéra Pompidou Performance

MILAN — Prada partnered with Italian artist Francesco Vezzoli for the production of 12 costumes featured in the “Opéra Pompidou” live performance, which was hosted on Thursday evening at the Centre Pompidou museum in Paris.

Named “Carte Blanche à Francesco Vezzoli,” the artistic soirée consisted in a Vezzoli takeover of the so-called “Beaubourg” aimed to celebrate the museum’s 40th anniversary.

As part of his takeover, Vezzoli staged the “Opéra Pompidou” live performance, during which 12 singers reinterpreted the museum’s modern and contemporary art pieces.

“Opéra Pompidou” live performance by Francesco Vezzoli.

“The singers of ‘Opéra Pompidou’ sing about their love to subjects painted by the greatest masters in the history of art,” Vezzoli said. According to the artist, the operation was “as if the hands of the clock had moved back in time and tonight Marchesa Casati and Niki de Saint Phalle wanted to wear their most audacious clothes and seduce all of the men, even the most reserved.”

The bold Prada clothes were featured on an Arlequin singing Neapolitan traditional anthem "'O sole mio" in front of Henri Matisse's "Luxe, calme et volupté" wearing a colorful handmade sweater of the brand's fall 2017 collection; on singer Jeanne Ireland playing the Marquise Luisa Casati in a

