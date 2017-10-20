Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Prada Teams With Artist Francesco Vezzoli for Opéra Pompidou Performance

Prada Teams With Artist Francesco Vezzoli for Opéra Pompidou Performance

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

MILAN — Prada partnered with Italian artist Francesco Vezzoli for the production of 12 costumes featured in the “Opéra Pompidou” live performance, which was hosted on Thursday evening at the Centre Pompidou museum in Paris.
Named “Carte Blanche à Francesco Vezzoli,” the artistic soirée consisted in a Vezzoli takeover of the so-called “Beaubourg” aimed to celebrate the museum’s 40th anniversary.
As part of his takeover, Vezzoli staged the “Opéra Pompidou” live performance, during which 12 singers reinterpreted the museum’s modern and contemporary art pieces.

“Opéra Pompidou” live performance by Francesco Vezzoli. 
Courtesy Photo

“The singers of ‘Opéra Pompidou’ sing about their love to subjects painted by the greatest masters in the history of art,” Vezzoli said. According to the artist, the operation was “as if the hands of the clock had moved back in time and tonight Marchesa Casati and Niki de Saint Phalle wanted to wear their most audacious clothes and seduce all of the men, even the most reserved.”
The bold Prada clothes were featured on an Arlequin singing Neapolitan traditional anthem “’O sole mio” in front of Henri Matisse’s “Luxe, calme et volupté” wearing a colorful handmade sweater of the brand’s fall 2017 collection; on singer Jeanne Ireland playing the Marquise Luisa Casati in a

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.