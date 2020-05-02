Princess Charlotte Turns 5, and Helps the Needy During Lockdown

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE PITCHES IN: Princess Charlotte turned five on Saturday and to mark the milestone Kensington Palace has released a series of photos that show the little royal helping the needy during lockdown.
The pictures, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in April, were shot on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where members of the royal family helped to pack up and deliver food to isolated elderly people in the local area.
 

 
The Cambridges have been staying at their home, Anmer Hall, on the estate during the lockdown. Charlotte and her elder brother Prince George are still being schooled at home – just like most British children right now – and have also been showing their support for National Health Service during lockdown. They’ve been pictured clapping for NHS workers on Thursday evening.
Last month, their little brother Prince Louis was photographed making rainbows with finger paints to help spread some cheer in these dark days. The Duchess of Cambridge took those photos, too, to mark Louis’ second birthday.

