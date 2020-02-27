Terry Lundgren to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Delivering Good Annual Gala

Breaking News
Terry J. Lundgren, former chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Delivering Good gala on Nov. 4 in New York.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of Delivering Good, which provides disaster and poverty relief with new product donations from companies in the fashion, home and children’s industries.
“Terry Lundgren’s leadership and generosity are legendary across the retail industry and the world,” said Andrea Weiss, chair of Delivering Good. “His career achievements, as well as his decades-long commitment to philanthropy, the arts, medical research and education, make him an inspiration to so many of us, and we couldn’t be more honored to recognize him this year with our Lifetime Achievement Award.”
The annual gala will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The event co-chairs are Stacy Berns, president of Berns Communications Group, and David Greenstein, chief executive officer of Wonder Brands, both members of the Delivering Good board of directors. At the event, Delivering Good will also honor the recipients of its Vanguard Award, Company of Change Award and Impact Award. This year’s gala will focus on the ripple effect — how a single action or event can continue to influence others —

