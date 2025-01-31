Miami, Florida, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus ADHD Miami, a pioneering virtual psychiatric clinic, today announced the expansion of its specialized adult ADHD treatment services across Miami-Dade County, including Hialeah, Coral Gables, Westchester, and Doral. This strategic expansion into these key metropolitan areas marks a significant milestone in addressing the growing demand for accessible mental healthcare among working professionals in South Florida’s most dynamic business districts. The expansion particularly targets the thriving professional communities in Coral Gables’ business district, Doral’s corporate hub, and the growing commercial centers of Westchester and Hialeah.

The innovative telehealth platform, headquartered at 252 NW 29th St #9, Miami, FL 33127, offers comprehensive ADHD evaluation and treatment services designed specifically for busy adult professionals. Through its state-of-the-art virtual care model, Focus ADHD Miami eliminates traditional barriers to mental healthcare access while maintaining the highest standards of psychiatric care.

“Our mission at Focus ADHD Miami is to transform how working professionals access and receive ADHD treatment,” said Mario, the Founder. “By leveraging telemedicine technology, we’re making expert psychiatric care more convenient and accessible than ever before, allowing professionals to receive treatment without disrupting their busy schedules.”

The clinic’s expansion comes at a crucial time, as recent studies indicate that approximately 4.4% of adult professionals struggle with ADHD symptoms that impact their work performance and daily lives. Focus ADHD Miami has a comprehensive treatment approach that includes personalized medication management, ongoing support, and access to innovative digital resources, all delivered through a secure telehealth platform.

Key features of Focus ADHD Miami service offerings include:

Initial 90-minute virtual psychiatric evaluations

Customized treatment plans addressing both ADHD and co-occurring conditions

Direct messaging access to healthcare providers

Flexible scheduling options

Monthly all-inclusive care packages

24/7 access to digital resources and support materials

The clinic’s unique approach combines evidence-based psychiatric care with the convenience of telehealth, allowing patients to receive expert treatment from the comfort of their homes or offices. This model has proven particularly effective for professionals in Hialeah and Miami who face long commutes and busy work schedules.

“We understand that seeking mental health treatment can be challenging for busy professionals,” added Sally, Clinical Director. “Our virtual platform removes these obstacles while providing the same quality of care patients would receive in a traditional office setting.”

Focus ADHD Miami’s expansion into Hialeah represents the first phase of a broader initiative to extend specialized ADHD care throughout Florida. The clinic’s comprehensive treatment programs are designed to address not only core ADHD symptoms but also commonly associated conditions such as anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Patients can schedule an initial consultation through the clinic’s website or by contacting the Miami office directly. Focus ADHD Miami maintains transparent pricing policies and offers flexible payment options to ensure accessibility for all professionals seeking treatment.

About Focus ADHD: Focus ADHD Miami is a premier online psychiatric clinic specializing in the treatment of adult ADHD. Based in Miami, Florida, the clinic combines expert psychiatric care with innovative telehealth technology to provide accessible, comprehensive ADHD treatment for working professionals throughout South Florida.

