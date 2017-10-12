According to report, yet to be confirmed by other sources, the EU will offer the UK to stay in the EU for another two years after the expiry of Article 50 in March 2019. From then, the UK will continue its regular activity in the EU and this will last for two years, until 2021. […] The post A very soft Brexit in perpetuity? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
