U.S. companies exhibit less anxiety regarding prospects for sales revenue growth and employment for the coming year, according to a survey conducted in March by the Atlanta Federal Reserve. The findings showed a slight decline in the 'sales revenue growth uncertainty' index, to 3.73 percent from 3.84 percent recorded in February.Employment uncertainty also lessened in the same period, dropping to 4.07 percent from 4.14 percent. Approximately 1500 U.S. company executives in finance and management roles took part in the survey between the 11th and 22nd of March. Economic performance, inflation, and labor force availability were mentioned as leading sources of uncertainty.According to the survey, sales revenue growth expectations have returned to their pre-pandemic average. However, companies still harbor more doubts about future revenue growth compared to pre-pandemic times.Employment growth expectations have recently improved, and the unpredictability linked to employment growth has similarly returned to pre-pandemic standards. The survey suggested that any unexpected fluctuation in a company's sales growth over the next year, positive or negative, would prompt firms to adjust their employment projections by 4.5 percent.