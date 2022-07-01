AUD/USD Forecast: Disappointed Consumer Data Leading Sharp Decline

Consumer spending rose less than expected in May, showing slow economic growth. Investors ignored the drop in jobless claims, pointing to slight economic growth in the US. 6800 is the next target in the charts. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. The risk-sensitive pair is under a lot of pressure as investors scramble for safety in … Continued
