AUD/USD tumbled last week, as the pair dropped by 2.2%. This marked its worst week since mid-September. The upcoming week has four events, including the RBA minutes and Chinese GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. In Australia, Westpac Consumer Sentiment impressed with a gain of 11.9% […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Oct. 19-23 – Aussie slides on soft job numbers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story