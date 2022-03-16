AUD/USD Forecast: Recovery Stalls at 0.72, Eying Fed, Russia-Ukraine

AUD/USD updates the intraday high, continuing its recovery from the two-week low. The market sentiment remains negative amid mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia peace talks and concerns about the Fed. New momentum depends on Powell’s efforts to offset rate hikes, US retail sales, and risk catalysts. The AUD/USD forecast remains bearish despite the recent slight gains. … Continued

