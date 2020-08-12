The Aussie continues to put pressure on the US dollar. What is the technical outlook in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: UOB Research discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and adopts a neutral bias in the near-term. “AUD has moved into a consolidation phase and is likely to trade between 0.7050 and 0.7250. In […] The post AUD/USD: Into Consolidation Phase Between 0.7050 And 0.7250 N-Term – UOB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

