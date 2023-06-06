The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its rates, causing the Australian dollar to soar. The dollar fell after unexpectedly weak US services data. Markets reflect an above-even likelihood of another rate increase next month. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia boosted interest rates, causing the Australian dollar to soar … Continued
