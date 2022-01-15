The sentiment on Wall Street is directional for the AUDUSD. Australia reports positive macroeconomic data amid economic recovery. The AUD/USD remains at an inflection point without a clear direction. The weekly forecast for the AUD/USD is slightly bearish as the technical levels resist gains while the US dollar attempts to gain back. –Are you interested … Continued
The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Pause Above 0.72, Eying Chinese Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Pause Above 0.72, Eying Chinese Data - January 15, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish Above 1.3700 Psychological Level - January 14, 2022
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/USD – 14 Jan 2022 - January 14, 2022