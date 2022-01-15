AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Pause Above 0.72, Eying Chinese Data

The sentiment on Wall Street is directional for the AUDUSD. Australia reports positive macroeconomic data amid economic recovery. The AUD/USD remains at an inflection point without a clear direction. The weekly forecast for the AUD/USD is slightly bearish as the technical levels resist gains while the US dollar attempts to gain back. –Are you interested … Continued

