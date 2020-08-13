Australia Unemployment Rate Rises To 7.5% In July

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That came in beneath expectations for 7.8 percent and was up from 7.4 percent in June.

The Australian economy added 114,700 jobs last month – exceeding forecasts for an increase of 40,000 following the addition of 210,800 jobs in the previous month.

The participation rate came in at 64.7 percent, beating forecasts for 64.4 percent and up from 64.0 percent a month earlier.

