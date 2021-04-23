Austria’s production index grew in February, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.
The production index increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 3.6 percent fall in January.
Industrial production gained 1.6 percent annually in February and construction output rose 3.5 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the production index grew 3.7 percent in February, after a 2.6 percent increased in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 2.4 percent in February and construction output gained 7.9 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- *Germany Apr Flash Factory PMI 66.4 Vs. 66.6 In Mar, Consensus 65.8 - April 23, 2021
- Austria Production Index Grows In February - April 23, 2021
- *Germany Apr Flash Services PMI 50.1 Vs. 51.5 In Mar, Consensus 50.8 - April 23, 2021