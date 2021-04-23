Austria Production Index Grows In February

Austria’s production index grew in February, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The production index increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 3.6 percent fall in January.

Industrial production gained 1.6 percent annually in February and construction output rose 3.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index grew 3.7 percent in February, after a 2.6 percent increased in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 2.4 percent in February and construction output gained 7.9 percent.

