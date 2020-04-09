BoK Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 0.75 percent after the central bank’s emergency cut last month of 50 basis points to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Japan will see March results for its consumer confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 35.0 – down from 38.4 in February.

