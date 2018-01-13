BRAZIL: Center-south Sugarcane Crush Is Down 1.46% From Last Year

Brazil’s center-south sugarcane crush for the 2017-18 harvest was down 1.46% from April 2017 to January 1, 2018, compared to the same period a year ago, totaling 583.390 million tons, said the Union of Sugarcane Industry (Unica).

Total ethanol production reached 25.223 billion liters, up 1.23% from a year before, with 10.658 billion liters in anhydrous ethanol (+1.09%) and 14.565 billion liters of hydrous ethanol (+1.34%). Meanwhile, sugar production rose by 1.74%, totaling 35.823 million tons.

Regarding production mix, 53.07% of the raw material obtained was used for ethanol production, while the remaining 46.93% went to sugar production.

Year-to-date, Total Recoverable Sugar (TRS) reached 137.32 kilograms per ton of sugarcane, 2.59% higher than in the same period of the 2016/2017 cycle.

