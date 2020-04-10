China Inflation Data Due On Friday

China will on Friday release March figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are tipped to have risen 4.9 percent on year, slowing from 5.2 percent in February. Producer prices are called lower by an annual 1.1 percent after easing 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Japan will provide March numbers for bank lending and producer prices. In February, overall bank lending was up 2.1 percent on year while lending excluding trusts gained 2.2 percent.

Producer prices are tipped to have fallen 0.7 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year after falling 0.4 percent on month and adding 0.8 percent on year in February.

Malaysia will see February figures for manufacturing and industrial production; in January, they were up an annual 2.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Finally, several of the regional markets are closed for Good Friday, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

