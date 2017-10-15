China Inflation Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release September figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.6 percent on year, slowing from 1.8 percent in August. Producer prices are called at 6.4 percent, up from 6.3 percent in the previous month.

Japan will see final August numbers for industrial production; the previous reading had output higher by 2.1 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year, while capacity utilization was down 1.8 percent on month.

Indonesia will provide September data for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth $13.49 billion and exports were at $15.21 billion for a trade surplus of $1.72 billion.

