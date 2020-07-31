China Manufacturing PMI Improves To 51.1

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.1.
That’s up from 50.9 and it beat expectations for a score of 50.7.
It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion contraction.
The bureau also noted that its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 54.2 – matching forecasts and down from 54.4 in the previous month.
