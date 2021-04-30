China Manufacturing Sector Slows In April – NBS

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in April, albeit at a pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.1.

That missed expectations for a score of 51.7 and it’s down from 51.9 in March.

It remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction, however.

The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 54.9 – shy of forecasts for 56.0 and down from 56.3 in the previous month.

