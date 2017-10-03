COLOMBIA: Colcap Closes Stable After Volatile Trading Session

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, closed stable (+0.03%) Tuesday, at 1,487.92 points due to the good performance of Ecopetrol and Bancolombia.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, said that the Colcap closed slightly on the positive ground due to the good behavior of the shares of Bancolombia and state-owned oil company Ecopetrol.

Following a review of Colombia’s economic outlook, Standard & Poor’s has decided to lower its growth forecast for 2017 to 1.6%, from 1.7%. One of the main allegation presented by S&P was that there is a reduction in oil output, imposing a hurdle for a significant recovery of the economy.

Avianca closed down after the Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (Acdac) filed a complaint against the Ministry of Labor claiming that the arbitration call made by the government violated three of its fundamental rights, including due process, equality, and unionization.

The shares of Canacol (+1.02%), ISA (+0.73%), Ecopetrol (+0.72%), Sura (+0.50%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (+0.65%) rose, while Cemargos (-1.75%), Celsia (-0.96%), Cemargos (-0.51%), and Avianca (-0.17%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,955.20 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.17% rise, due to speculation on the increased probability of a rate hike by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) still this year.

