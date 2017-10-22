COLOMBIA: Colcap Drops 0.28% On Bancolombia, Ecopetrol And ISA

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.28% Friday, closing at 1,464.99 points due to the poor performance of Bancolombia, Ecopetrol and ISA. In the week, the market dropped 1.43%.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, said that Bancolombia stocks kept their downward trend following the recent recommendation made by JP Morgan.

The state-owned oil company Ecopetrol lost ground after reports that its Program of Alienation in the shareholding of Empresa de Energ?a de Bogot? (EEB) is set to expire on December.

The shares of ETB (+2.21%), Conconcreto (+1.33%), EEB (+1.24%), Cemex (+1.24%), Grupo Aval (+0.38%), Corficolombiana (+0.35%), Avianca (+0.18%), and Sura (+0.15%) rose, while ISA (-1.18%), Ecopetrol (-1.03%), Bancolombia (-0.39%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (-0.31%) fell.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,937.99 Colombian pesos, up 0.65%, influenced by greater clarity around the tax reform presented by the U.S. President Donald Trump. Agust?n Vera, an analyst at Global Securities, said that the recent approval by the U.S. Senate of the budgetary bill clears the ground for approval of the tax reform still this year.

