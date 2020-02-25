Croatia Producer Price Inflation Rises In January

Croatia’s producer prices rose in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The total producer price index increased 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.0 percent increase in December.

The latest inflation was the highest since May last year, when prices rose 1.5 percent.

Prices for domestic markets grew 1.8 percent annually in November and foreign markets rose 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in January, after a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.

