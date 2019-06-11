Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures Settle Flat Ahead Of Inventory Data

Crude Oil Futures Settle Flat Ahead Of Inventory Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil futures ended little changed on Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses, as traders made cautious moves ahead of weekly inventory data.

A lack of clear picture about the next move of OPEC and its allies with regard to production cuts too rendered the mood cautious.

Oil prices did move higher early on in the session on hopes OPEC and its allies will keep production cuts in place for a longer period.

However, traders appeared to be waiting for a clear picture to emerge. The OPEC is scheduled to meet in Vienna on June 25.

Meanwhile, expectations that the Chinese government will step up stimulus to lift the slowing economy helped lift oil prices a bit.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $53.27 a barrel, up a penny from Monday’s close of $53.26.

According to data, crude oil production in the U.S. in May climbed to a record 12.4 million barrels. The current projection for the year is for more than 13 million barrels per day and for the next year, production is forecast to exceed 14 million barrels per day.

The trend indicates that U.S. is set to claim the top position in production.

Markets now await the weekly reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The API’s weekly oil report is due later today, while the EIA is scheduled to release its inventory data Wednesday morning.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.