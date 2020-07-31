Dollar Appreciates Vs Most Majors Before U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

The University of Michigan’s final consumer sentiment index for July is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback dropped against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 105.59 against the yen, 1.3155 against the pound, 1.1816 against the euro and 0.9115 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.

