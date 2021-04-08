Dollar Eases Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 3 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback eased from its early highs against its major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 109.22 against the yen, 1.1876 against the euro, 1.3761 against the pound and 0.9280 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

