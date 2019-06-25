Dollar Mixed Following New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence

The U.S. new home sales for May and consumer confidence for June have been released at 10:00 am ET Tuesday.

The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals following these data. While the greenback fell against the yen and the franc, it changed little against the euro and the pound.

The greenback was trading at 1.1390 against the euro, 106.97 against the yen, 0.9728 against the franc and 1.2726 against the pound around 10:04 am ET.

