Dollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department will release U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for March.

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the pound, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 108.46 against the yen, 0.9774 against the franc, 1.2281 against the pound and 1.0792 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.

