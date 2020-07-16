Dutch Unemployment Climbs For Third Month

The Dutch joblessness increased for a third straight month in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The number of unemployed rose by 74,000 month-on-month to 404,000 in June. The figure rose by 131,000 from March.

The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May.

Employment increased by 45,000 persons in June.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 25 years, increased to 10.7 percent in June from 9.5 percent in the preceding month.

