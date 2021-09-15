The Dollar Index remains under pressure in the short term. As a result, a new lower low may signal more declines. The index has taken a hit from the US Industrial Production, which has worsened than expected. A valid breakout above the second warning line (wl2) may bring a broader leg higher. The DXY Dollar … Continued

The post DXY Dollar Index Price Continues to Hold 92.47, 92.80 Seen as Target appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story