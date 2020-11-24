EUR/USD has been recovering as the Biden transition gets underway. Economic data is gaining traction but still competes with coronavirus. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. Upbeat US data, stronger dollar – this basic logic seemed to disappear and is now making a comeback, triggering a pullback in EUR/USD on Monday. However, the battle continues with […] The post EUR/USD: Bulls readying another attack on 1.19 as data becomes great again appeared first on Forex Crunch.

