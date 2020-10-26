EUR/USD has been under pressure as coronavirus cases are surging in Europe and the US. US fiscal stimulus talks seem closer to collapse. Uncertainty about the elections also boosts the safe-haven dollar. Monday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Winter is coming but the autumn is already awful. Coronavirus is raging in the old […] The post EUR/USD: Downfall coming? Euro squeezed by covid, elections, and stimulus stalemate appeared first on Forex Crunch.

