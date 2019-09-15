EUR/USD enjoyed (or suffered) significant volatility in response to the European Central Bank’s decision. It now faces the Fed. Where next? Danske Research discusses EUR/USD outlook around next week’s FOMC policy meeting. “We expect the Fed to cut again next week in line with market pricing.. We expect the Fed to repeat its easing bias and […] The post EUR/USD: Looking To Repeat July FOMC Price Action Next Week – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.
