The EUR/USD is fading intraday gains, holding the previous day’s retracement from weekly lows. Biden’s speech encourages yields, and US data is improving, but the spread between US and EU interest rates is favorable to buyers of the pair. In light of high inflation, the ECB will monitor session reports for signs of monetary consolidation. … Continued

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Strong Yields Push Below 1.1350, Eying ECB Meeting appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story