The bias remains bullish after taking out the resistance levels. Testing and retesting the support levels could bring a new upside momentum. US data could shake the markets today. The EUR/USD price extended its rally as the US dollar continued its bearish momentum. The pair is trading at 1.0524 at the time of writing, a … Continued
